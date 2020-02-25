Image copyright Getty Images

Community pharmacists in NI have voted for industrial action.

The decision has been sparked by what they describe as "insurmountable funding pressures" and a "staffing crisis" in the sector.

More than 123,000 people use their local pharmacy every day, with the service seen as a vital link between patients and GPs.

It is not clear what form the industrial action will take, or when it will start.

Community Pharmacists NI said 98% of its members voted to take industrial action at a meeting on Monday night.

It was attended representatives of 418 pharmacies in Northern Ireland.

The body said community pharmacists have reached "breaking point" and there are major concerns over maintaining a safe and on-going supply of medicines.

'Growing crisis'

Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy NI Gerard Greene said: "We have been warning the department for years of this growing crisis.

"The decision to take action is not one reached lightly and we regret that the refusal of the department to address this crisis has brought us to this, but our network is at the point where the safe delivery of crucial frontline services for patients could be compromised."

On Monday, the four main health unions in Northern Ireland reached agreement on pay and safe staffing levels with the Department of Health, ending months of strike action.