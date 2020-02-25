Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC cameraman Cyril Cave recalls the moment he filmed the "iconic" footage of Fr Daly on Bloody Sunday

Cyril Cave, the award-winning BBC cameraman who captured one of the enduring images of the Troubles, has died at the age of 91.

In Londonderry on Bloody Sunday in January 1972, he filmed a priest waving a blood-stained handkerchief as a dying man was carried along a street.

The injured man was Jackie Duddy, one of 13 civilians killed when soldiers opened fire on a civil rights march.

The priest was Father Edward Daly, who became the Bishop of Derry.

Mr Cave won multiple Royal Television Society awards and was a highly respected cameraman during the Troubles.

Writing about the footage, Robin Walsh, the editor for BBC News in Northern Ireland in the 1970s, said Mr Cave was courageous in his work.