Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Lu Na McKinney died in Fermanagh in April 2017

The trial has begun of a man accused of murdering his wife during a boating holiday in County Fermanagh.

Lu Na McKinney, 35, died after entering the water at Devenish Island on Lough Erne in April 2017.

Her husband, Stephen McKinney, 43, denies the charge of murder on a date unknown between 11 and 14 April 2017.

Resident in Castletown Square in Fintona, County Tyrone, he is originally from Strabane, and his trial is expected to last eight weeks.

The couple, who were living in Convoy, County Donegal had hired a cruiser to go on a three-night Easter break with their two children.

Circumstantial evidence

Mrs McKinney was initially believed to have died after accidentally falling into the water while checking the mooring ropes at a jetty on Devenish Island.

The jury of seven men and five women at Dungannon Crown Court have been told they will hear evidence from more than 100 witnesses.

A prosecution barrister said the case is based on circumstantial evidence, the strands of which would demonstrate "the only proper inference is that he killed his wife".