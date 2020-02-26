Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Coronavirus has now spread to 27 other countries including the UK

Fifty-two people have been tested for the coronavirus in NI and all results have come back negative, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has said.

There have been 13 confirmed cases in the UK to date, none of which are in Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Robin Swann said "tried and tested infection control procedures" were being used to prevent further spread of the virus.

The UK's chief medical officers have advised the risk remains moderate.

In a statement to the NI Assembly, Mr Swann said any confirmed cases in Northern Ireland would be admitted to the regional infectious disease unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

He said guidance for other departments and their authorities, including schools, was being updated and would be issued soon.

"It is important we remain calm and focused on containment at this point," Mr Swann said.

"The risk to individuals in the UK has not changed at this stage but we should continue to plan and be ready for all eventualities."

On Tuesday, pupils from three schools - Limavady Grammar School, Banbridge Academy and Cambridge House Grammar in Ballymena - who had recently returned from school trips to northern Italy were sent home from class.

Cambridge House has sent its pupils home for 14 days.

Italy has in recent days become Europe's worst-affected country, with a surge in cases that appear to have spread to Austria, Croatia and Switzerland.

Ireland's men's and women's Six Nations games against Italy in Dublin on 7 and 8 March have been postponed because of coronavirus.

The PHA said only those who had been to a quarantined town in Italy must self-isolate.

In advice issued on Tuesday, the PHA said people who had travelled to other areas of northern Italy should only stay at home for 14 days if they developed a cough, fever or difficulty breathing.

If people have recently travelled to affected areas and develop symptoms they should contact their GP by phone.

Coronavirus, which was first detected in China, has now spread to 27 other countries, including the UK.

About 80% of people infected with the virus develop mild symptoms but about 5% become critically ill, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) research.

What should I do if I have travelled recently?

The PHA has advised anyone experiencing symptoms who have been to northern Italy (excluding Pisa, Florence and Rimini) or Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar since 19 February to self-isolate and contact their GP by phone.

The same advice applies for those who are showing symptoms having been to China, Thailand, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau in the last 14 days.

They have also been urged not to attend a surgery or hospital without phoning in advance.

There is also guidance for those who have been to the Hubei Province (including Wuhan) in the last 14 days, or Iran, specific lockdown areas in northern Italy, or special care zones of South Korea since 19 February.

They have been asked to return home, contact the special coronavirus helpline on 0300 200 7885 then: