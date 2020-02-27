Image copyright Photo released by PSNI Image caption No-one has been convicted of Lisa Dorrian's killing

Police have renewed an appeal for information on the murder and disappearance of Lisa Dorrian 15 years after she went missing.

Miss Dorrian, who was 25 and from Bangor, County Down, was last seen alive at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park.

Detectives believe she was killed by someone she knew. Her body has never been found despite extensive searches.

PSNI Det Supt Jason Murphy said he wants the killer to know that police "remain resolute in seeking justice".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Joanne Dorrian says her sister's disappearance ruined the family's lives.

He said this it has been a significant investigation to date and it remains "absolutely active".

"I have always believed that a small number of people hold the key to us finding out what happened to Lisa.

"Those individuals must live forever with a heavy conscience because at this time every year, the Dorrian family will renew their vigorous and unending search for Lisa.

"Today, I am asking again for the public to help the Dorrian family - help relieve their pain and anguish and allow them to lay Lisa to rest.

"Somebody knows what happened and it is not too late for those people to come and talk to me and my team."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police have searched a number of locations around County Down

Last year police said they were using new technology to search for the body.

At the time, Det Supt Jason Murphy said police believed her body was still in Ballyhalbert.