Storm Jorge to hit this weekend

Image copyright Met Office

The next named storm is heading this way for the weekend.

Storm Jorge, named by the Spanish Met service, means a rain warning for Friday into Saturday, followed by a wind warning Saturday into Sunday.

Met Éireann has also issued widespread warnings. Amber warnings - for dangerous/disruptive weather - are in place for the western counties.

These warnings are for Counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

The reason it was not named Storm Ellen, the next on the Met Office names list, is because it was named first by the Spanish meteorological service on Thursday.

The Met Office and Met Éireann, who work together along with the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, decided to keep the name to avoid confusion.

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Paul Gundersen, said the storm would "bring strong winds to parts of the UK with several wind and rain warnings in place".

The last storm to batter the UK and Ireland - Storm Dennis - left flooding and transport disruption in its wake..