Security alert at east Belfast school after suspicious device found
- 27 February 2020
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert at a school in east Belfast after the discovery of a suspicious device.
The object was found on the Belmont Road on Thursday evening.
It is understood to be in the grounds of Strathearn School. Homes have been evacuated and Wandsworth Community Centre has become an emergency rest centre.
Part of the Belmont Road and Belmont Church Road have been cordoned off.
Shocking to hear of a security alert at Strathearn School in East Belfast. I am actively engaging with the PSNI and would urge everyone to please listen to them, and allow them time and space to secure the area. @naomi_long @Chris_Lyttle— Councillor Peter McReynolds (East Belfast) (@cllr_petermcrey) February 27, 2020
