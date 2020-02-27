Northern Ireland

Security alert at east Belfast school after suspicious device found

  • 27 February 2020
Belmont Road alert

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert at a school in east Belfast after the discovery of a suspicious device.

The object was found on the Belmont Road on Thursday evening.

It is understood to be in the grounds of Strathearn School. Homes have been evacuated and Wandsworth Community Centre has become an emergency rest centre.

Part of the Belmont Road and Belmont Church Road have been cordoned off.