Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The patient has showed a presumptive positive result for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus

A case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Northern Ireland, the Public Health Agency has said.

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said the adult had travelled from northern Italy via Dublin.

He said the patient had contacted a GP and had taken steps to self-isolate.

He said the patient had showed a presumptive positive result for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, and the diagnosis was being verified by laboratories in England.

"Our health service is well used to dealing with such infections and I want to reassure the public that we are prepared," Dr McBride said.

"The risk to population of NI has not changed as a result of this presumptive positive test result."

Image caption Dr Michael McBride said the risk to the population had not changed as a result of the first diagnosed case

The patient is receiving specialist care and public health staff were "working rapidly" to identify anyone the patient came into contact with to prevent a further spread, he added.

He said those with casual passing contact should not be concerned.

Dr McBride said the case was specifically linked to travel but the patient had not been on a school trip.

No further details about the patient have been released.

Italy has become a major centre of infection and now has more than 500 cases of coronavirus.

BBC NI health correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly said any confirmed case would likely be taken to an isolation unit in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.

On Wednesday, the PHA said 52 people had been tested for the coronavirus and all the results were negative.

Image caption An isolation ward has been set up at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast

Earlier on Thursday, two more patients tested positive for coronavirus in England, which means the total of UK cases now stands at 16.

Also on Thursday, the World Health Organization warned the outbreak had reached a "decisive point" and had "pandemic potential".

Globally, more than 80,000 people in more than 40 countries have now been infected and Covid-19 has killed more than 2,700 people.

Most of the deaths have been in China, where the virus originated in December.

What you need to know about coronavirus

What are the symptoms?

The main signs of infection are fever (high temperature) and a cough as well as shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

What should I do?

Frequent handwashing with soap or gel, avoiding close contact with people who are ill and not touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands can help cut the risk of infection.

Catching coughs and sneezes in a tissue, binning it and washing your hands can minimise the risk of spreading disease.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, even if mild, after travelling from mainland China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau, is advised to stay indoors and call the NHS 111 phone service.

What is the government doing?

The main focus is on rapidly identifying people with the disease and taking them to specialist hospitals for treatment in isolation.

They are then tracing anybody who has come into close contact with the patient to make sure they know the signs of the disease and what to do.