Plane passengers sitting close to a woman diagnosed with Northern Ireland's first case of coronavirus have been contacted, health officials say.

The affected woman travelled from northern Italy to Northern Ireland via Dublin earlier this week.

The Public Health Agency confirmed the first case of the virus on Thursday evening.

Officials worked overnight to identify those who were potentially exposed to the illness.

Dr Sarah Doyle, consultant in public medicine at the Health Service Executive, said everyone who was in close or casual contact with the patient had been telephoned or emailed.

They had been given appropriate advice on what action to take, said Dr Doyle.

"The people in the closest contact, within two rows, are the people we identify as close contacts and they have been contacted by phone and given appropriate advice about self isolation at home and what to do if they develop symptoms," Dr Doyle told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme.

She added that this included people who may have come into contact with the passenger on her journey from Dublin to Belfast.

The BBC understands the woman, who is receiving specialist treatment, travelled with a child. The child is not believed to be in hospital but is awaiting test results.

Northern Ireland's Chief medical officer said public health staff were "working rapidly" to identify anyone who had been in contact with the patient.

Dr Michael McBride said the patient diagnosed with the illness had contacted a GP and had taken steps to self-isolate.

Dr David Irwin from the Public Health Agency said those with "direct face-to-face contact for a prolonged period...where they could have, perhaps, been coughed or sneezed upon" were of greatest interest, as were those who were roughly within a two-metre distance for longer than 15 minutes".

On Thursday evening, Dr McBride said the patient had shown a presumptive positive result for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, and the test outcome was being verified by laboratories in England.

"Our health service is well used to dealing with such infections and I want to reassure the public that we are prepared," Dr McBride said.

"The risk to the population of NI has not changed."

For advice and the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak, the Public Health Agency has a dedicated website.

Dr McBride said the case was not linked to a school trip. He said those with casual passing contact should not be concerned.

No further details about the patient have been released and it is not known if they used public transport to get to Northern Ireland.

Italy has become a major centre of infection and now has more than 500 cases of coronavirus.

BBC NI health correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly said she understood the isolation unit in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital was activated on Thursday.

"In order to protect the individual's privacy, the Department of Health will not confirm where the patient is being cared for, or their condition, only that they are receiving specialist care," she added.

Speaking on RTÉ's Prime Time, the Republic of Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the health authorities had been preparing for this eventuality and it showed the guidelines were working.

Earlier on Thursday, two more patients tested positive for coronavirus in England, which means the total of UK cases now stands at 16.

Also on Thursday, the World Health Organization warned the outbreak had reached a "decisive point" and had "pandemic potential".

Globally, more than 80,000 people in more than 40 countries have now been infected and Covid-19 has killed more than 2,700 people.

Most of the deaths have been in China, where the virus originated in December.

What you need to know about coronavirus

What are the symptoms?

The main signs of infection are fever (high temperature) and a cough as well as shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

What should I do?

Frequent handwashing with soap or gel, avoiding close contact with people who are ill and not touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands can help cut the risk of infection.

Catching coughs and sneezes in a tissue, binning it and washing your hands can minimise the risk of spreading disease.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, even if mild, after travelling from mainland China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau, is advised to stay indoors and call the NHS 111 phone service.

What is the government doing?

The main focus is on rapidly identifying people with the disease and taking them to specialist hospitals for treatment in isolation.

They are then tracing anybody who has come into close contact with the patient to make sure they know the signs of the disease and what to do.

