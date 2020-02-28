Image caption Danielle Reid had been working in Shunde, China since August 2019

A County Down teacher working in China has been left stranded in Thailand, unable to return to her job due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Danielle Reid is one of five teachers, from various parts of the UK, working in Foshan, as part of a Teach TEFL In China programme.

She said because she was no longer working as a teacher, her pay had been reduced by two thirds.

But she now fears being left homeless due to her financial situation.

The BBC contacted Teach TEFL in China but has not received a response.

"We have to pay for food, accommodation and travel and it's not exactly a sustainable way to live with the wage that we are on," she said.

Danielle, from Newtownards, said she was in "a constant state of stress".

Image copyright Shunde Desheng Kindergarten Image caption Danielle pictured with her students before she left China

The 24-year-old said the agency was "very supportive at the start" but she now feels "let down by the people I thought I could trust".

Almost 80,000 people in China have been infected with the coronavirus - known officially as Covid-19 - since its discovery in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, in December.

However, the virus is now spreading faster outside the country than inside.

Previous advice from the teaching organisation was for teachers not to return to China, where they were being paid a salary of 9,000CN¥, about £1,000 per month.

However, Danielle and the other teachers are now being paid a "holiday rate" of 3,000CN¥ (£333) by the organisation, as they are currently not teaching.

The kindergarten teacher has been living in China since August 2019.

The group said they had not heard from the organisation in more than a week and do not know when they can leave Thailand.

She has made numerous attempts to contact the agency, but said she has received little communication.

Danielle also attempted to return to China but the flights were cancelled by the airline due to coronavirus.

They are now trying to budget their finances as they do not know what date they will receive their next pay cheque.

According to its website, Teach TEFL in China recruits native English speakers from the UK, USA, Republic of Ireland, Australia and New Zealand to teach the language in Chinese schools.

Danielle said advice provided by the organisation to teachers on how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak has been minimal.

Image copyright Danielle Reid Image caption Danielle in China before the coronavirus outbreak

She added that Teach TEFL In China had offered to pay for flights home to the UK and she would have to pay them back, but said she cannot afford to do this.

"At the minute everything is very uncertain," Danielle told BBC News NI.

Danielle is keen to return to China to complete the year with her students.

"We're living day-to-day in hostels, we don't know how much longer we need to stretch our money for, we don't know when or if we're returning to China," she said.