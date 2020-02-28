Image caption Joseph Dolan had taken prescription drugs before stabbing Pauline Kilkenny 28 times

A man who admitted the manslaughter of a vulnerable woman who had taken him in has been jailed for at least 10 years.

Pauline Kilkenny, who was 59, was stabbed 28 times at her home in the Cornacully Road between Belcoo and Garrison in Fermanagh in November 2018.

Joseph Dolan from Cavan suffered from a personality disorder and had taken prescription drugs before killing her.

Dolan later said his victim was "like a mother to him". The case has became known as the Good Samaritan killing.

The prosecution described it as a vicious unprovoked attack on an innocent, vulnerable woman.

Pauline Kilkenny was a keen animal lover who lived in an isolated rural home.

Her body was found by her sister after she failed to turn up for work at a store in Enniskillen.

She had been stabbed in the head, neck and back, and also suffered head injuries.