A woman who hit a 14-year-old boy with her car, causing him "catastrophic and lifelong" injuries, has been jailed.

Megan Anderson, 25, from Robina Street in Belfast, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving in Glengormley in October 2017.

Belfast Crown Court heard the victim suffered a traumatic brain injury as well multiple fractures and needs 24-hour care for the rest of his life.

Anderson will spend nine months in jail and a further nine on licensed release.

It was estimated she was travelling at nearly twice the speed limit when she knocked the boy down, the court heard.

A roads expert determined that her Audi TTS had reached up to 59mph (95km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone.

'Revving and accelerating'

Before the incident, Anderson had stopped at traffic lights on the Antrim Road at the junction of the Ballyclare Road.

Her car was the first in the queue of traffic and when the lights turned green she accelerated and hit the teenager as he crossed the road.

Witnesses reported that her car had been "revving loudly and accelerating heavily" before she "very quickly" drove from the lights.

A prosecuting barrister said she was "driving at a greatly excessive speed in a built-up area" and she "didn't appear to brake prior to the collision".

It happened at about 16:40 BST on 18 October 2017.

The prosecutor said Anderson had no previous convictions or motoring offences and had fully co-operated with the investigation.

A defence barrister said Anderson accepted the collision was caused by her speed and was "riven with remorse".

'Lives irrevocably changed'

Jailing her on Friday, the judge said the "physical, emotional and financial repercussions" on the teenager's family "cannot be overstated".

She added that while no sentence imposed could undo the damage, a prison sentence was necessary to act as a deterrent.

Anderson was also banned from driving for two years.

Speaking after the sentencing, a police officer involved in the investigation said the incident left two young lives "irrevocably changed, along with those of their families and friends".

Sgt Whiteside thanked members of the public who "rendered immediate, life-saving first aid" to the boy.

"This incident serves as a stark reminder to all of us of the potential consequences of dangerous and careless driving, or driving with excess speed," added the officer.