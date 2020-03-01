Image caption Police said two men were arrested following the attack

A 31-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen during an attack in Moy, County Tyrone.

Police said two other men, aged 27 and 33, were treated in hospital after being injured in the incident at The Square at about 01:20 GMT on Sunday.

Police said the three men were attacked by a number of men after they had "just left licensed premises".

Two men, aged 18 and 20, were arrested in connection with the incident.