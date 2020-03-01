Image copyright Karen Mullan MLA Image caption Police said the fires were being treated as "deliberate ignition"

A 13-year-old boy arrested following an arson attack at a disability centre in Londonderry has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Another boy, aged 15, remains in police custody.

Two fires - one under a set of stairs and one in the kitchen - were reported at the North West Learning Disability Centre at about 07:10 GMT on Saturday.

Sgt Michael Hughes said the incident was being treated as "deliberate ignition".

Police said a sum of money was also taken from a till in the incident.

The teenagers were also arrested in relation to a burglary at a fast food outlet between 05:10 and 05:25 GMT on Saturday.

The centre is run by the charity Destined and employs adults with learning disabilities