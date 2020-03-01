Image copyright RTE Image caption The two-vehicle crash happened on the N1 at Carrickcarnan, County Louth

The third victim of a two-vehicle crash in County Louth on Saturday morning has been named locally as Bryan Magill from Newry.

His football team, Archview United, said he would "always be remembered by all of us as a gentleman".

Mary and Kevin Faxton, a mother and son from Bessbrook, in County Armagh, aged in their 80s and 50s respectively, also died in the crash.

It happened on the N1 at Carrickcarnan at about 02:15 local time.