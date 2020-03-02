Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The postponement of the Ireland v Italy rugby match is a financial hit for pubs, says Colin Neill

Northern Ireland pubs have lost hundreds of thousands of pounds while feeling the "pain" of the coronavirus crisis, an industry chief has claimed.

Hospitality Ulster head Colin Neill warned the fear must not "become bigger than the actual challenge".

He described the cancellation of one of Ireland's Six Nations rugby fixtures due to the virus as a blow to pubs.

"If we lose more of those... that's a financial hit right across the industry," he added.

Mr Neill spoke out after Tourism Ireland boss Niall Gibbons said he had "extremely serious" concerns over the potential effects of coronavirus on the tourism industry.

He said: "The coronavirus story has moved from its first chapter, which happened in China, into its second chapter now and our concern has moved from very serious to extremely serious."

Extra effort is being made on hygiene in the hospitality industry, says Colin Neill

On Wednesday it was announced Ireland's men's and women's clashes with Italy in the Six Nations rugby tournament would be postponed.

Mr Neill said it was "really important to have a sensible head on this".

Extra effort was being made on hygiene standards in the hospitality industry, he added.

"We're very lucky in the UK - we already have very high hygiene standards because of regulation but we're reinforcing them," he said.

The first coronavirus patient confirmed in the Republic of Ireland is being treated in a hospital in Dublin.

The diagnosis came after a woman from Northern Ireland tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Both had travelled home from an affected area of Italy, where 11 towns have been on lockdown due to the virus.

Some people travelling through Dublin Airport have been wearing face masks

The Republic of Ireland's Health Protection Surveillance Centre said it was continuing to trace anyone who may have been in close contact with the man diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday.

It said it expected that work to be complete within 24 hours.

Officials in Northern Ireland said everyone in close contact with the woman diagnosed there had been contacted.

The NHS 111 advice helpline has replaced the PHA's coronavirus helpline in Northern Ireland.

In other developments:

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar and the Republic of Ireland's Health Minister Simon Harris held a conference call with Northern Ireland's political leaders to discuss how best to contain the virus

Ireland's Six Nations match against France in Paris is under growing threat

Churches, including the Catholic Church and the Church of Ireland, recommended physical contact during services is stopped

In Northern Ireland, the Antrim Area Hospital has opened a "drive-through" coronavirus testing centre

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said no tactics would be "off the table" in the UK government's containment plans

Two schools in Northern Ireland have cancelled ski trips to Italy

