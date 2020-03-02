Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Three people from Northern Ireland died in a crash in County Louth on Saturday

Communities have been left in "deep shock and sadness" after the deaths of five people over the weekend, Monday's Northern Ireland newspapers report.

They were killed in crashes in border counties in the Republic of Ireland.

The papers also carry several stories about coronavirus after the first cases of the illness in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The Irish News says doubts have been cast on St Patrick's day parades due to fears about the spread of the virus.

It reports that officials in Belfast and Dublin are monitoring the situation regarding St Patrick's day events in the cities.

That follows news, reported on the front page of the News Letter, that a secondary school in Dublin has closed for two weeks after confirmation of the first case of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland.

'Devoted to serving God'

The Irish News carries tributes to those who died in the weekend car crashes.

Mary Faxton, from Bessbrook, County Armagh, and her son Kevin were killed in a two-vehicle collision in County Louth, the paper reports.

Bryan Magill, from Newry in County Down, died in the same crash.

The News Letter reports that a man in his 20s has been arrested by police in County Louth in relation to the incident.

Gospel outreach workers Ian Kennedy, from County Tyrone, and Joan McAlister, from County Armagh, died in a crash in County Cavan, says the Irish News.

The News Letter and Belfast Telegraph carry front-page tributes to Ms McAlister, who worked with the Irish Evangelistic Band.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that her grieving family described her as a "dedicated person and faithful friend devoted to serving God and helping others".

University 'cold house for unionists'

First Minister Arlene Foster's daughter is among 400 people who have signed a petition calling on Queen's University in Belfast to ensure the institution is no longer a "cold house" for unionists, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

It says unionists reacted with alarm to the election of the new president of the university's students' union.

The Daily Mirror's front page covers the court case of a man originally from Northern Ireland who was jailed for six years after preventing the lawful burial of a man he met through a dating app.

The court heard that 32-year-old Neil Cuckson dumped the body of Hiran Chauhan, 24, in a woodland several days after he had died in bed in his flat at Eccles Old Road in Salford.