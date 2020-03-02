County Louth crash: Man charged after three people die
- 2 March 2020
A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with a two-car crash in the Republic of Ireland in which three people from Northern Ireland died.
Mary and Kevin Faxton, a mother and son from Bessbrook in County Armagh, and Bryan Magill, from Newry in County Down, were killed in the collision.
It happened on the N1 at Carrickcarnan at about 02:15 local time on Saturday.
The man who has been charged is due to appear at a Dundalk District Court on Monday.