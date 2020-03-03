Image copyright Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to begin a three-day visit to the Republic of Ireland later on Tuesday.

It is the couple's first official visit to the country.

Kensington Palace said the trip, which will see them spend time in Dublin, Galway and counties Meath and Kildare, will highlight the "many strong links between the UK and Ireland".

Last month Catherine visited Northern Ireland where she met children at an open farm in County Down.

The couple have visited Belfast on a number of occasions.

During the three days they will meet Irish President Michael D Higgins, caretaker Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and senior political leaders.

Image copyright Getty Archive Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will follow in the Queen's footsteps and meet Irish President Michael D Higgins

They will also meet children and young people and "those working in the creative arts, business and charity sectors".

The palace said that the couple would "take in Ireland's rich culture, its impactful community initiatives and spectacular scenery".

They will also hear more about Ireland's conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment as well as seeing "modern and traditional Irish culture for themselves".

Why are William and Catherine visiting Ireland?

Amy Stewart, BBC News NI

These may be turbulent times for the Royal Family but this visit is an opportunity to focus on an old relationship - the one between the Republic of Ireland and the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three-day visit is the latest in a series of moves over the past decade designed to improve Anglo-Irish relations.

The Queen's state visit in 2011 is considered a major turning point in that relationship but Brexit and the protracted negotiations over the Irish border have put a strain on things once again.

The duke and duchess have said they want to "build a lasting friendship with the Irish people". If the Queen's visit looked to heal past wounds, this one looks to the future.

Could the young royals' visit remind people of just how much has been achieved by good relations across the Irish Sea?

Read more: What do William and Kate hope to achieve in Ireland?