The Northern Ireland exams body is drawing up plans to manage potential disruption to GCSE and A-level exams due to coronavirus.

In the meantime, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) said schools should prepare for the 2020 summer exams as normal.

The number of cases in the UK rose by four to 39 on Monday.

A few GCSE and A-Level exams begin on 4 May with the main timetable beginning on 11 May.

Exam bodies in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are updating existing contingency plans to deal with disruption.

Those plans include what arrangements to make if schools are closed for an extended period or if pupils are ill and cannot sit an exam as planned.

Measures for many incidents like that are already in place.

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?

The exams bodies have been asked to update existing guidance in order to manage any particular risks should there be a widespread outbreak of coronavirus.

Any announcement on widespread national disruption - like the closure of schools - would be the responsibility of relevant government departments.

However, CCEA and other exams regulators would provide advice on any resulting disruption to exams and assessments.

A spokesperson for CCEA said it was working with its counterparts across the UK on contingency plans.

"CCEA is working closely with the regulators and government departments to consider how to manage any particular risks to the smooth running of examinations and assessments should there be a widespread outbreak of coronavirus," they said.

"We will update existing guidance to reflect any specific arrangements schools and colleges should put in place, if required.

"In the meantime, students, schools and colleges should continue to prepare for the summer examinations and assessments as usual."

A secondary school in the Republic of Ireland has been closed for 14 days after a pupil tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile some schools in Northern Ireland have cancelled planned trips to Italy.

A few schools in England have also closed after pupils and staff travelled abroad although Public Health England has said it is not advising schools to shut at present.