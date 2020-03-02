Image caption Health minister Robin Swann said there had only been one positive test for coronavirus in NI

More than 50 people have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland since Friday, bringing the total to 150 - with one person testing positive.

Health Minister Robins Swann told the assembly there had been 57 tests since Friday.

He said "detailed plans" were in place in case of the virus becoming a pandemic.

Stormont has contributed to the UK-wide virus action plan, due to be published on Tuesday.

The one confirmed case in Northern Ireland is a woman who had returned from northern Italy, who has received "specialist medical healthcare".

Mr Swann said there were no implications locally after a case was confirmed in Dublin last Thursday.

Drive-through facilities

The health minister said people who had travelled between Dublin and Belfast using public transport "need not be concerned".

Mr Swann said wider UK action plan "sets out what the UK as a whole has already done and plan to do further".

Emergency departments in Northern Ireland are preparing drive-through testing facilities in addition to the one already operating at Antrim Area Hospital.

It is believed the rest will be functional within the next fortnight, and BBC News NI understands Belfast's provisions are set to be ready by the end of this week.

Updated numbers on the amount of tests being carried out are due to be published later in the week.

Image caption Health bodies in NI and ROI are monitoring developments

"I will continue to take part in the weekly Cobra ministerial [meeting] to ensure our joined-up approach to tackling this disease continues," Mr Swann said.

The assembly heard health authorities on both sides of the border have been liaising "to ensure that where possible both jurisdictions can make the best use of our collective resources".

The First and Deputy First Ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill, along with Mr Swann and Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride, took part in an emergency Cobra meeting about the virus on Monday.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Northern Ireland's chief medical officer said measures were in place to deal with positive coronavirus tests

"We have been planning for the first case in Northern Ireland and we have robust infection control measures in place which have enabled us to respond immediately," said Dr McBride.

"The risk to individuals in Northern Ireland has not changed at this stage."

Tenerife flight

Northern Ireland tourists who were staying at a hotel in Tenerife which was locked down after a visiting Italian doctor tested positive for coronavirus are due to return on Monday night.

They were previously not allowed to leave the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel.

They are flying to Manchester first, and are scheduled to arrive at Belfast International Airport shortly before 21:00 GMT.

Meanwhile Ryanair has cancelled some flights - mainly to and from to Italy - as a result of decreased demand following the spread of coronavirus.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ryanair has cancelled some flights due to a coronavirus outbreak

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has also postponed party meetings in Cavan and Galway due the coronavirus.

A case of the virus was confirmed at her children's school and she made the decision to stay at home with them on Monday.

Home with the kids after a confirmed case of the coronavirus at their school. I'm postponing meetings in Cavan + Galway as I'd like to stay close to home. Stick to the medical advice, wash your hands with warm soapy water. Stay safe. https://t.co/07s79Wf6UV — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) March 2, 2020

