Image caption The farmhouse was cordoned off throughout Monday

A woman and a baby remain in hospital after a stabbing near Larne in County Antrim in which a second child died.

Emergency services were called to an isolated farmhouse at Bankhall Road in Magheramorne on Monday morning after three people had been stabbed.

A toddler died and the woman and baby both sustained injuries in what police are treating as a domestic incident.

The woman, who is understood to be the mother of both children, has been named locally as Fiona Magowan.

Ms Magowan, who is in her 30s, is critically ill in hospital.

She was taken to hospital along with her injured baby.

Neighbours reported hearing a police helicopter in the area at about 10:30 GMT on Monday.