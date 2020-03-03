Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Firefighters were called to a house on Carncaver Road on Monday night

A pipe bomb attack on a house in east Belfast started a fire inside the property, police have said.

It happened on the Carncaver Road in Castlereagh at about 21:30 GMT on Monday.

The device was thrown at the house and resulted in a small fire starting in the living room. Firefighters were called and they extinguished the blaze.

No-one was in the house at the time of the attack. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.