In pictures: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Ireland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon for their first official visit to the Republic of Ireland.

The royal couple spent the first day of their three-day visit meeting politicians and dignitaries, including Irish President Michael D Higgins and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to their hosts by featuring Ireland's national colour green in their outfits

Image copyright JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY Image caption The royal couple, who flew to Dublin Airport on a commercial Aer Lingus flight, were welcomed by dignitaries and sunshine

Image copyright Reuters Image caption One of President Michael D Higgins's Bernese mountain dogs decided to crash the official photos

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Brod stole the show on Tuesday, bounding up to the royal guests as they stepped outside

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In addition to signing the obligatory visitors' book, the duke and duchess also went for a tete-a-tete in the president's private office before sitting down for afternoon tea

Image copyright Reuters Image caption They also rang "the peace bell" during their visit to Áras an Uachtaráin - the president's official residence

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple called for a "brighter future" in a handwritten note left with a wreath laid at Dublin's Garden of Remembrance