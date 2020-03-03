Northern Ireland

In pictures: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Ireland

  • 3 March 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon for their first official visit to the Republic of Ireland.

The royal couple spent the first day of their three-day visit meeting politicians and dignitaries, including Irish President Michael D Higgins and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Image copyright AFP
Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to their hosts by featuring Ireland's national colour green in their outfits
Image copyright JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY
Image caption The royal couple, who flew to Dublin Airport on a commercial Aer Lingus flight, were welcomed by dignitaries and sunshine
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption One of President Michael D Higgins's Bernese mountain dogs decided to crash the official photos
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Brod stole the show on Tuesday, bounding up to the royal guests as they stepped outside
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In addition to signing the obligatory visitors' book, the duke and duchess also went for a tete-a-tete in the president's private office before sitting down for afternoon tea
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption They also rang "the peace bell" during their visit to Áras an Uachtaráin - the president's official residence
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The couple called for a "brighter future" in a handwritten note left with a wreath laid at Dublin's Garden of Remembrance
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The duke and duchess also met Ireland's caretaker Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar and his partner Matthew Barrett

