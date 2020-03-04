Image caption Drivers who received a temporary exemption certificate are likely to see them extended

Temporary MOT exemption certificates are "very likely" to be extended to six months, the NI Assembly's Infrastructure Committee has heard.

The Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said drivers waiting for an MOT, who received a temporary exemption certificate, are likely to see them extended by two months.

Current exemption certificates cover drivers for four months.

Tests were suspended after cracks were found in vehicle lifts across NI.

The minister has previously announced 52 new MOT lifts have been purchased at a cost of £1.8m. They are expected to be installed by mid-July.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The minister, Nichola Mallon, has previously announced 52 new MOT lifts have been purchased

Nichola Mallon said the £1.8m is coming from reserves and will not have a negative impact on any other part of the department's budget.

The minister said she has met trade union representatives to address the period of uncertainty for DVA staff at MOT centres across Northern Ireland.

Mrs Mallon said there is still a lot of confusion for motorists who are expecting to be contacted by the DVA.

Her advice, if an MOT is due, is to make an appointment, which will be automatically cancelled and a temporary exemption certificate issued.

This allows drivers to tax their vehicle and keep it on the road.