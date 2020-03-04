In pictures: William and Kate in Ireland - day two

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a charities close to their heart on the second day of their first official visit to the Republic of Ireland.

Mental health and the environment dominated their engagements on Wednesday.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption William and Kate began the second day of their tour by visiting Jigsaw, a national mental health charity in Dublin's Temple Bar

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The couple were presented with mugs bearing the words One Good Adult

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The duke and duchess took a stroll down Love Lane in Temple Bar - it has been decorated with tiles bearing romantic quotes from films, literature and local sayings

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Crowds gathered for a glimpse of the royal couple in Temple Bar, Dublin's top tourist area

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The royal couple received a warm welcome from well-wishers who were armed with their camera phones

Image copyright AFP Image caption Next stop - Savannah House in County Kildare, a residential facility run by social justice charity Extern, which supports young people with a range of issues from being homeless to dealing with drug and alcohol problems

Image copyright AFP Image caption They were put to work preparing soup during their visit

Image copyright Caroline McClatchey Image caption Table tennis was also on the menu

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Not quite a romantic stroll with so many cameras about but William and Kate stretched their legs on a visit to Howth Cliff, a popular walking path beside the Irish Sea

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Though one photographer managed to catch this intimate shot of the pair arm-in-arm

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Wednesday's itinerary also included a visit to the Teagasc research farm in County Meath to learn about its work promoting sustainable farming across Ireland