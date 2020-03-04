Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The latest cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland are not linked, says Health Minister Robin Swann

Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, with one a postgraduate student at Queen's University.

It brings the total number of cases in the region to three - none are linked.

The new cases were detected in adults - one had recently returned from northern Italy.

The other had been in contact with someone in the UK who had tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

The first case was a woman who had travelled to northern Italy, which is at the centre of the European outbreak.

Northern Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said the latest two patients were receiving the appropriate care and officials were working to identify anyone they had come into contact with.

Northern Ireland remained in the containment phase, he added.

The test outcomes have been sent to Public Health England laboratories for verification.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said the public should remain calm in the face of the latest coronavirus diagnoses.

She said civil contingency measures were all in place and she was confident the Northern Ireland Executive was doing all it could to prepare for the inevitable increase in cases.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The total number of coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland now stands at three

Ms O'Neill said she and First Minister Arlene Foster would still visit the US next week for St Patrick's Day celebrations.

They are no longer going to New York, and instead will visit Washington DC.

