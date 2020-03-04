Flybe: NI reaction as airline is set to collapse
A vital travel link between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK could be under threat due to the expected collapse of airline Flybe.
It is believed to be just hours away from going into administration, after it narrowly avoided going under in January.
The Exeter-based company said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand for air travel was partly to blame for a recent downturn in bookings.
Flybe operates 81% of the flights at Belfast City Airport.
At least 41 Flybe flights are due to arrive there on Thursday, with 39 departures planned too.
On Wednesday night, Belfast City Airport said it could not comment on the situation at this time.
The Flybe website said the page was "no longer live".
'Big test'
First Minister Arlene Foster tweeted she had spoken to the UK government "regarding impact of Flybe on local workforce and travellers as well as importance of key routes for air connectivity in Northern Ireland".
The response would be a "big test" of the government's commitment to UK regional connectivity, she added.
Many passengers took to social media, asking what will happen with flights booked for Thursday and in the coming days and weeks.
Some had booked their travel just hours before it became apparent there were serious issues.
Other passengers turned up for their flights with information fed through on a piecemeal basis.
There were also some who boarded planes which then had to turn back to the terminal after taxiing to the runway.
BBC sports presenter Holly Hamilton was hoping to fly from Manchester to Belfast but her flight was grounded as the news broke.
Northern Ireland's politicians have also taken to social media to express their dismay.
East Belfast DUP MP Gavin Robinson said he would consult Economy Minister Diane Dodds on how to minimise the impact.
DUP assembly member for east Belfast Robin Newton, said the "lack of clarity is worrying for Northern Ireland business, our economy, the travelling public and Northern Ireland's tourism".
North Down MP Stephen Farry called the development "deeply worrying news" and said the collapse was likely to be discussed in the House of Commons on Thursday.
He also wants the future of the airline and the future of Belfast City Airport to remain separate.
However, the collapse of Flybe may not spell the end of its routes from Belfast.
The airline had previously come close to this point last year, before being granted a loan by the UK government.
It is understood Belfast City Airport bosses had discussed the availability of other carriers in that scenario.