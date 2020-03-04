Image copyright PA Media Image caption The airline said coronavirus had led to a reduction in bookings

A vital travel link between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK could be under threat due to the expected collapse of airline Flybe.

It is believed to be just hours away from going into administration, after it narrowly avoided going under in January.

The Exeter-based company said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand for air travel was partly to blame for a recent downturn in bookings.

Flybe operates 81% of the flights at Belfast City Airport.

At least 41 Flybe flights are due to arrive there on Thursday, with 39 departures planned too.

Image copyright Flybe Image caption The company's website was not accessible on Wednesday night

On Wednesday night, Belfast City Airport said it could not comment on the situation at this time.

The Flybe website said the page was "no longer live".

'Big test'

First Minister Arlene Foster tweeted she had spoken to the UK government "regarding impact of Flybe on local workforce and travellers as well as importance of key routes for air connectivity in Northern Ireland".

The response would be a "big test" of the government's commitment to UK regional connectivity, she added.

Many passengers took to social media, asking what will happen with flights booked for Thursday and in the coming days and weeks.

Some had booked their travel just hours before it became apparent there were serious issues.

Other passengers turned up for their flights with information fed through on a piecemeal basis.

There were also some who boarded planes which then had to turn back to the terminal after taxiing to the runway.

BBC sports presenter Holly Hamilton was hoping to fly from Manchester to Belfast but her flight was grounded as the news broke.

Northern Ireland's politicians have also taken to social media to express their dismay.

East Belfast DUP MP Gavin Robinson said he would consult Economy Minister Diane Dodds on how to minimise the impact.

Skip Twitter post by @GRobinsonDUP Worrying news that Flybe are on the verge of collapse. As a key operator within Belfast City Airport, the impact of such a loss will be hard felt. My thoughts are firmly with staff who face immediate uncertainty. Over the next few hours and days, I will continue to work alongside — Gavin Robinson (@GRobinsonDUP) March 4, 2020 Report

DUP assembly member for east Belfast Robin Newton, said the "lack of clarity is worrying for Northern Ireland business, our economy, the travelling public and Northern Ireland's tourism".

North Down MP Stephen Farry called the development "deeply worrying news" and said the collapse was likely to be discussed in the House of Commons on Thursday.

He also wants the future of the airline and the future of Belfast City Airport to remain separate.

However, the collapse of Flybe may not spell the end of its routes from Belfast.

Skip Twitter post by @BBCRichardM Some commentary that “this is the end” for Belfast City Airport. Many of the routes Flybe operates there are popular and profitable. I understand that last time we were in this situation the airport was privately confident the routes would be taken up by another carrier. — Richard Morgan (@BBCRichardM) March 4, 2020 Report

The airline had previously come close to this point last year, before being granted a loan by the UK government.

It is understood Belfast City Airport bosses had discussed the availability of other carriers in that scenario.