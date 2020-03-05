Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption In 2018, Patrick James Carton was found guilty of indecently assaulting six other students

A former maths teacher and tutor has received a three-year sentence at Downpatrick Crown Court after pleading guilty to the abuse of two girls.

Patrick James Carton, 77, of Marguerite Close in Newcastle, previously taught at St Colman's College in Newry and De La Salle in Downpatrick.

He is already serving an eight-and-a-half-year sentence for abusing five females and one male.

Those offences covered a time period ranging from the 1980s to 2007.

Carton retired as a teacher in 2002 but continued tutoring.

On Thursday in Downpatrick, Carton was sentenced for abusing two other female students. The first of these offences took place in the 1980s, the second in the 2000s.

Like with the previous conviction, the abuse took place during tutoring sessions in which Carton used a learning mechanism called the "star system".

This system saw students smacked on the bottom if they got questions wrong and included smacking on bare bottoms over his knee.

'Irreparable damage'

In his sentencing remarks Judge Geoffrey Miller QC said Carton had, "tutored many hundreds of girls and boys over decades, but was selective in those he chose to force the punishment on and humiliate".

"There is a need to call out Carton's actions for what they were - sexual abuse," continued Judge Miller.

"He is not a victim. He is a perpetrator of sexual abuse on those who suffered and continue to suffer.

"They should feel no shame. There is only one person who should feel shame. You have brought irreparable damage to many lives over man years."

Carton's three-year sentence will be served concurrently with the previous sentence handed down at a trial in 2018.