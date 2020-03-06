Image copyright Getty Images/simpson33 Image caption The price cut follows a significant fall in wholesale gas costs

Northern Ireland's largest gas supplier SSE Airtricity is cutting its prices by almost 19% from April.

That will mean a typical household bill falling by £108 a year.

The move follows a similar price cut by Firmus Energy in its "Ten Towns" gas network on Thursday.

The main reason for the price cuts is a significant fall in wholesale prices. SSE has more than 168,000 household and small business customers in Northern Ireland.

The utility regulator said electricity prices, which are influenced by gas prices, are also expected to fall.

Its chief executive Jenny Pyper said: "In relation to electricity, we have begun a review with Power NI regarding their domestic regulated tariffs and expect an announcement in the coming months.

"Given the falls being seen in wholesale prices, I would be hopeful of a positive outcome for electricity consumers before the summer."