A multi-million pounds investment in Northern Ireland by customer service company Sensée could lead to the creation of 300 jobs by 2022.

They will be work-from-home contact centre roles.

The UK-based firm said the jobs would provide an opportunity for people who have difficulty working due to location, personal or family circumstances.

It is the company's first investment in Northern Ireland.

Sensée works with companies such as healthcare firm Bupa and insurance providers Hastings Direct and Allianz, providing service and support for their customers.

The business development agency Invest NI has offered £900,000 of public money to the company to help create the jobs.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the jobs would contribute "over £5.8m in additional salaries to our economy".

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the roles would allow people to "benefit from home working" and "improve their quality of life".

Sensée employs about 700 staff across the UK, all of whom work from home.