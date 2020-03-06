Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Dennis Hutchings has denied charges of attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm

The trial of ex-soldier Dennis Hutchings for the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in 1974, which was to begin on Monday, has been delayed.

A defence lawyer applied for an adjournment on Friday due to concerns over the 78-year-old's health and the threat of coronavirus.

Belfast Crown Court was also told his flight to attend the trial was "lost" due to the collapse of Flybe.

Mr Hutchings denies two charges linked to the death of Mr Cunningham.

The 27-year-old, who had learning difficulties, was shot running from an army patrol in Benburb, County Tyrone, in June 1974.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption John Pat Cunningham was 27 at the time of his death, but had a mental age of between six and 10

Applying for the delay in the non-jury trial, defence barrister Ian Turkington said his client, from Cawsand in Cornwall, had a chest infection.

He said his doctor had advised it would be "prudent that Mr Hutchings should mitigate his risk by staying at home, by virtue of the coronavirus".

Crown prosecutor Charles MacCreanor QC was asked for his opinion and said: "The defendant's mortality rate from Coronavirus would be much higher than the average member of the public.

"We wish to start this trial. We are ready to start this trial, and the criminal process has been drawn out and delayed for years. We are keen to get this case started.

The judge, Mr Justice Colton, said it was "hard to argue" with the medical advice, adding that it would be wrong to make Mr Hutchings travel next week.

He said if it became a longer-term issue, consideration would be given to conducting the trial via video-link, but added that "a defendant should be in court".

Dennis Hutchings denies charges of attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Justice Colton said the trial would be put in "for review" on 13 March.