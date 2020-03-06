Northern Ireland

Man found guilty of prison officer murder

  • 6 March 2020
A man has been found guilty of murdering the prison officer Adrian Ismay, who died eleven days after a device exploded under his van in 2016.

Christopher Robinson, 49, from Aspen Walk in west Belfast, denied killing the 52-year-old.

Mr Ismay died in hospital after the attack outside his home in east Belfast.