Man found guilty of prison officer murder
- 6 March 2020
A man has been found guilty of murdering the prison officer Adrian Ismay, who died eleven days after a device exploded under his van in 2016.
Christopher Robinson, 49, from Aspen Walk in west Belfast, denied killing the 52-year-old.
Mr Ismay died in hospital after the attack outside his home in east Belfast.