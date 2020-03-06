Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paul McIntyre is accused of murdering Lyra McKee but denies all charges

A man accused of murdering journalist Lyra McKee must remain in custody after prosecutors won an appeal against a judge's decision to grant bail to him.

Paul McIntyre, 52, denies murdering Ms McKee in Londonderry in April last year, possessing a firearm and being a member of the IRA.

He was originally granted bail by a district judge in Derry but was kept in custody pending the appeal by the PPS.

On Friday a judge at Belfast High Court overruled the decision to grant bail.

Ms McKee, who was 29, was observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate when she was shot on 18 April 2019.

Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service appealed the decision to grant bail to Mr McIntyre, arguing there was a risk he could commit more offences if he was released.

The High Court judge determined that the risk of re-offending was enough to justify keeping Mr McIntyre in prison.

She said: "The factors outlined by the prosecution are relevant, sufficient and plausible reasons to outweigh the other factors and justify detention."

Mr McIntyre, from Kinnego Park in Derry, observed Friday's judgment by videolink from prison.