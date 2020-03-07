Firefighters tackle blaze at pub in west Belfast
- 7 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three fire appliances are attending a fire at a pub in west Belfast.
The NI Fire Service said the fire at the Trinity Lodge bar in Turf Lodge was reported shortly after 11:00 GMT on Saturday.
They said "significant damage" has been caused to the kitchen, the vents in the kitchen and the roof space.
A fire service spokesman said no-one was injured in the incident and they believe the fire is now "under control".