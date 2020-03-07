Image copyright PA Media Image caption A demonstration of coronavirus testing procedures took place at Antrim Area Hospital last week

Three more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

They are all adults who had recently travelled from Italy and are linked to a previously confirmed positive case. It brings the total number of cases to seven.

Health officials said further positive tests had been expected and the region remained in the containment phase.

It comes as another case was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total there to 19.

That new case involves a male in the east of the country who had returned from Italy, which has the most serious outbreak in Europe.

Northern Ireland's Department of Health said staff were working to identify people the patients may have been in contact with to prevent further spread.

The test sample from the latest cases in Northern Ireland will be sent to a laboratory in England for verification.

Further information can be found on the Public Health Agency website.