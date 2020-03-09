Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Five more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland

Coronavirus dominates the front pages on Monday.

Five more cases of coronavirus have been detected in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of people here to 12 since testing began.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the Public Health Agency is trying to trace those who may have been in contact with the new cases.

Both the News Letter and the Irish News lead with the news about the footballer who contracted the virus.

The Irish News writes that Hanover FC in Portadown revealed on Saturday that one of its players tested positive after playing in a reserve match against Coagh United at Coagh Sports Centre in Tyrone.

For information and advice, the Public Health Agency has a dedicated website.

The newspaper also leads with news on the Muckamore abuse inquiry.

Professor Gabriel Scally, whose inquiry into a health scandal in the Republic resulted in a state apology, has asked Northern Ireland health officials if he can oversee a similar probe into horrific abuse allegations at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

Prof Scally said that he "was extremely disturbed at that sort of extraordinarily bad management and leadership and treatment of patients was potentially going on in an institution full of vulnerable people".

Image caption The hospital provides treatment for people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs

In other health-related news, the Belfast Telegraph reports that ambulance crews in Northern Ireland failed to respond to almost two-thirds of emergency call-outs within the target time.

Slightly more than 37% of category A calls, where there is an immediate threat to life, met the eight-minute deadline.

In almost 700 cases last year, it took more than an hour for crews to arrive.

Rationing

The Daily Mirror has the story that Tesco is rationing baked beans and pasta after coronavirus panic-buyers emptied shelves.

The supermarket chain introduce a five-item limit on staple goods after panic-buyers stripped shelves bare at their stores and others nationwide.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flybe started sponsoring Exeter Chiefs in 2010

The Mirror also reports that former Flybe staff who won tickets to a Premiership rugby game were turned away at the gates.

Former staff of the airline were refused entry to the Exeter Chiefs game against Bath after the tickets they had won in a prize draw were declared invalid due to the collapse of the airline.

Exeter Chiefs refused to comment.

Meanwhile, the News Letter has the story that Belfast is the second worst city in the UK for traffic hold-ups.

The newspaper quotes research by traffic analysis Indrix which found that Belfast drivers were stuck in traffic for an average 112 hours last year.

Only London, whose drivers lost 149 hours, was rated worse than Belfast.