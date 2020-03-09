Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rise in hotel cancellations 'significant'

Ireland's largest hotel group says it has seen a "significant" rise in cancellations as a result of the coronavirus.

Dalata operates more than 40 hotels in Ireland and the UK, including four in Northern Ireland.

It said a downturn in business had become apparent in the last two weeks.

There has also been a "significant reduction" in new bookings.

Dalata trades under the Clayton and Maldron brands.

The firm said it had had experienced no material reduction in demand at the time it announced its annual results on 25 February.

The virus has since spread to Northern Italy and on to the UK and Ireland.

The firm said it was too early to estimate the financial impact.

Chief Executive Pat McCann added: "Our primary concern is the health and wellbeing of our people and our guests.

"We are implementing additional procedures and following the guidelines provided by the World Health Organisation.

"Our asset-backed balance sheet together with our experience in reacting to crisis scenarios gives us the resilience to manage the impact of the unfortunate outbreak."