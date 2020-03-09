Image copyright PA Media

Two schools in Northern Ireland have been closed for a deep clean after a student tested positive for coronavirus, Health Minister Robin Swann has said.

The minister said the schools are located on the same site.

Meanwhile, St Gall's Gaelic Athletic Club in west Belfast has confirmed that one of its members - an adult - has coronavirus.

The club house has been closed for a deep clean.

The health minister announced the schools closure in a statement to the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday.

During the statement, Mr Swann said that of the five most recent positive cases of coronavirus, one was a young person at a post-primary school.

He said the school is "co-located" with a primary school and that, while the Public Health Agency is content there is "no public health risk to anyone attending the schools", both schools were closed on Monday for an "enhanced clean".

Mr Swann also said 222 tests had been carried out so far in Northern Ireland with 12 positive cases confirmed.

Meanwhile, the club secretary for St Gall's GAA club said the club member who tested positive was last at the club Sunday week ago.

"He was in the bar at the club house but did not attend any matches," said Sinead Mullan.

"We've closed the club house for a deep clean and cancelled all training as a precautionary measure.

"We have a duty of care to those who attend Naomh Gall and the Public Health Agency are aware and are liaising with him."

A number of amateur football teams in Northern Ireland have postponed matches and cancelled training after a player was among those to test positive for coronavirus.

The player represents Portadown-based team Hanover FC, and the other clubs affected are Coagh United in County Tyrone and Glenavy-based Crewe United in County Antrim.

First minister at Cobra meeting

The news comes after Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster said the UK should maintain a "common sense approach" to the coronavirus.

She was speaking in London after an emergency Cobra meeting.

The UK is remaining in the "containment" stage of its response to the coronavirus.

"The advice remains the same, if you have flu-like symptoms - stay at home and away from others," she said.

The Cobra meeting was called to decide whether to bring in measures to delay the spread of coronavirus in the UK.

Banning big events and closing schools were said to have been considered, but Downing Street said the prime minister "will be guided by the best scientific advice" but there was no need to cancel sporting events at this stage.

Three new cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

They were adults who had recently travelled from Italy, which is at the centre of the European outbreak, and were linked to a previous case.

There were 319 confirmed cases in the UK as of 09:00 GMT on Monday, a rise of 46 since the same time on Sunday.

In the Republic of Ireland, two more cases were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total to 21. One of the patients has an underlying condition and is seriously ill.

St Patrick's Day parades in Dublin and Cork have been cancelled and Saturday's match between France and Ireland is the latest Six Nations has been postponed.

For advice and the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak, the Public Health Agency has a dedicated website.