Image caption Staff have been asked to self-isolate, work from home or work from another site

A Halifax call centre in Belfast Gasworks has been temporarily closed over coronavirus, Lloyds Banking Group has said.

Lloyds said it will "allow for the appropriate areas of the site to be cleaned, after a colleague based there was diagnosed with Covid-19".

"Our priority is the wellbeing of the individual, as well as the colleagues and visitors to the building."

It is understood about 1,000 people work in the building.

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Halifax, said it was "closely monitoring the developing situation and continue to follow official guidelines".

Colleagues based in the Belfast Gasworks building have been asked to self-isolate, work from home or work from a contingency site depending on which team or part of the building they work in.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People should wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water to help prevent the spread of the virus

Coronavirus: a snapshot

Since testing in Northern Ireland began, there has been 12 positive cases confirmed.

On Monday, Health Minister Robin Swann said 222 that tests had been carried out so far in Northern Ireland.

In the UK, five people have died from the virus and 319 cases have been confirmed as of 09:00 GMT on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the Republic of Ireland 24 people have tested positive to the virus.

The UK Foreign Office has warned against all but essential travel to Italy.

An FCO spokesman said: "The advice is that anyone who arrives from Italy subsequent to the Italian government decision should now self-isolate for 14 days."

On Monday the Italian authorities extended strict quarantine measures to the entire country from Tuesday.