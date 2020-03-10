Image copyright Getty Images

Four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the Department of Health, bringing the total number of cases in Northern Ireland to 16.

All four cases are adults and one case involved recent travel from northern Italy.

Three of the cases can be traced to a previously reported case that involved recent travel to northern Italy.

The Public Health Agency is currently undertaking contact tracing for all four cases.

In a tweet, the Public Health Agency said that there have been 237 tests carried out in Northern Ireland, of which 221 have been negative.