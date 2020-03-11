Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Mater Hospital in north Belfast

The Belfast Health Trust is to start scaling back on some planned operations to help cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

BBC News NI understands that the Mater Hospital is cancelling most elective surgery from Wednesday in order to free up hospital beds and staff.

Health trusts in NI are starting to plan ahead for what is likely to be the start of a surge of coronavirus cases.

The Mater will be the main site that will deal with the majority of cases.

It is understood similar measures are being introduced in the Western Trust.

Sources said some senior staff have been advised the action could last up to 12 weeks.

On Tuesday, four new cases of coronavirus were confirmed by the Department of Health, bringing the total number of cases in Northern Ireland to 16.

The Western Health Trust has asked people not to visit patients in its hospitals and community facilities unless it is "absolutely essential" and asked those attending appointments to come alone.

In the Republic of Ireland, 10 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Tuesday bringing the total to 34.

In the UK, six people have died from the virus while it has been confirmed that Health Minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to contract the virus.

On Monday, the health minister said health systems around the world were coming under "increasing pressure"

"Ours will be no different. It is bound to take its toll.

"Normal business in health and social care may not be possible. Some activities may, unfortunately, have to be scaled back, but such decisions will not be lightly taken."

In preparation, it is understood that all non-emergency surgery, gall bladder and hernia operations will be cancelled from Wednesday.

That move will free up hospital beds and staff.

In a statement, the Belfast Trust said a "very small number of procedures have been cancelled".

"Like all trusts, we are planning to provide care for patients who are positive with Covid-19.

"These arrangements will involve identifying wards and prioritising care for the sickest patients. We are looking at how best to do this across all our sites."

A demonstration of the coronavirus assessment pod and testing procedures was staged at Antrim Area Hospital last week

Reducing elective care is just one measure that officials can use to try to gain control of the virus.

While not entirely unexpected, what is surprising is that the move has been introduced so soon - an indication perhaps of what the authorities believe could be coming down the tracks.

The cancellations will have a further impact on waiting times.

The latest figures show that more than 300,000 patients in Northern Ireland are waiting for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment.

The 2019-20 ministerial target relating to outpatient waiting-times states that by March this year at least 50% of patients should wait no longer than nine weeks for a first outpatient appointment, with no patient waiting longer than 52 weeks.