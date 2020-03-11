Image copyright Getty Images

Once again, the coronavirus spread makes the front pages on Wednesday morning.

The Irish News leads with the story about a Belfast call centre which closed temporarily after a case of coronavirus was detected.

The newspaper reports that Halifax in the Gasworks site in south Belfast will reopen on Wednesday.

It has told 32 of its staff to self-isolate after it closed on Monday evening, the Irish News reports.

The Daily Mirror reports on news that the first and deputy first ministers have cancelled their planned trip to Washington DC.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coronavirus: Michelle O'Neill says it was right to cancel Washington trip

Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill were due to travel to the US capital for a range of St Patrick's Day events, but changed their plans.

They will remain in Northern Ireland to take part in planning on how to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The News Letter reports that Northern Ireland's health authorities are planning for a scenario where retired doctors will be brought back to join the workforce if the coronavirus spread worsens.

Dr Michael McBride, Northern Ireland's chief medical officer, said he is anticipating "increased numbers of cases over the next weeks and months".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'This virus will continue to spread'

The Belfast Telegraph writes that Northern Ireland is "just a fortnight away" from an Italian-style coronavirus lockdown.

A Queen's expert, Dr Lindsay Broadbent, warned that it was "when and not if" the first death occurs here.

The Telegraph also teases a story about Sport NI on its front page.

A report reveals that the cost of dealing with governance issues at Sport NI has reached £1.5m.

Image caption Antoinette McKeown was dismissed and later reinstated

The News Letter also leads with the findings from the NI Audit Office.

Sport NI's former chief executive, Antoinette McKeown, was suspended in March 2015. She was then reinstated after an independent appeal process.

Ms McKeown also agreed a settlement in a discrimination case with Sport NI.

Nine board members at Sport NI resigned in July 2015, followed by the chairman and vice-chairman in March 2016.

The report by Kieran Donnelly, Comptroller and Auditor General, arose from concerns regarding the delay and poor quality of financial statements provided by Sport NI covering the period from 2014 to 2018.

Budget predictions

The Irish News also carries the story that a teenager in west Belfast has been left with facial injuries after a serious attack.

Thomas Parker, 15, was waiting to be collected by his father when a man in his 20s got out of a car and confronted him.

The boy was left bloodied and "badly shaken" after the incident, according to the Irish News.

The Daily Mirror makes some budget predictions as the chancellor will deliver his first Budget on Wednesday.

The Mirror said that readers should expect Chancellor Rishi Sunak to increase infrastructure spending on major projects including roads, railways and housing.