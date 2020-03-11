Image copyright Geograph Image caption The scheme will create diversions of up to 5km for some road users.

A public inquiry into the proposed £70m upgrade of the A1 dual carriageway between Hillsborough and Loughbrickland has begun in Banbridge.

Over three days, supporters and objectors will outline their views on the proposed scheme.

It would see 111 gaps in the central reservation closed, four new flyovers developed and the prevention of right turns from more than 20 side roads.

This could create diversions of up to 5km for some road users.

On Wednesday, Department for Infrastructure official Liam McAvoy told the inquiry he believed the scheme would improve safety on the road and allow for more consistent journey times.

The inquiry heard that 12 objections to the scheme have been raised, including issues such as the extent of detours, environmental concerns and the potential impact on property values.

Mr McAvoy also stated that "significant" support, including a petition with 12,000 signatures, had been lodged in relation to the scheme.

Over the next two days a number of supporters and objectors will speak at the inquiry.

The inquiry inspector Kevin Chambers will then consider the representations before making his recommendations to the department who will make a decision on whether to proceed.