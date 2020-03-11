Image copyright COI

John McDowell has been elected as the new Anglican Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland.

Bishop McDowell, 64, succeeds Archbishop Richard Clarke who retired on 2 February.

He was ordained in 1996 and has served as Bishop of Clogher in the Church of Ireland since 2011.

'I am overwhelmed by the confidence which my fellow bishops have placed in me to fill this ancient office," he said.

"I look forward to working with them in the time to come and to serving the people of the Diocese of Armagh and the Church of Ireland in whatever way I can," he added.

He will take up the post in April.

The Church of Ireland said he will be 106th in the succession of abbots, bishops and archbishops of Armagh since St Patrick.

Bishop McDowell grew up in Belfast and pursued a career in business before being ordained.

He has a history degree from Queen's University Belfast, a diploma in business studies from the London School of Economics and a BTh in Theology and Biblical Studies from Trinity College Dublin.

After his ordination he served as curate of Antrim, in the Diocese of Connor.

He was then rector of Ballyrashane, in the same diocese and rector of St Mark's, Dundela, in the Diocese of Down and Dromore.

He was elected Bishop of Clogher in May 2011 and consecrated as bishop in St Macartin's Cathedral, Enniskillen, in September of that year.

He is married to Mary, who teaches in Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, and they have one daughter, Dorothy, a student at Oxford University.