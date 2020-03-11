Image copyright Getty Images

One of Northern Ireland's wealthiest couples has sold their fast food business for an undisclosed sum.

Michael and Lesley Herbert built up the UK's largest Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) franchise over the last 40 years.

They have sold the chain of 146 outlets to the Blackburn-based EG Group.

The deal also includes one Pizza Hut Store, as well as a development pipeline and a small number of non-trading sites.

Zuber Issa, founder of the EG Group, said: "The Herbert Group portfolio is a great strategic addition and complements our expanding operations in the UK and now allows us entry into the Irish market."

Paula McKenzie, General Manager at KFC UK and Ireland added: "I'd like to personally thank all of the Herbert Group team for their partnership and contribution to our brand over the last 39 years."

The top company in the Herbert's group turned over £183m in 2018, delivering a pre-tax profit of almost £10m.

The business had equity of almost £42m and employed almost 4,000 people.

The Herberts also have significant interests in housing building and commercial property.

In 2014, three men from Merseyside were jailed for a plot to burgle the Herbert's home in south Belfast.

The gang was arrested at the conclusion of a lengthy covert police surveillance operation.