Once again the coronavirus pandemic dominates Northern Ireland's front pages.

In its lead story the News Letter warns 'half of NI population' could get the virus.

In an interview with the paper, viral expert Dr Conor Bramford says the Covid-19 illness could turn out to be the worst global pandemic since the 1918 Spanish influenza outbreak.

Dr Bramford said it would not be "wild speculation" to envisage half of Northern Ireland's population contracting the virus.

The paper also reports on calls from the finance minister for more funds to be released for Northern Ireland after Wednesday's budget announcement.

Conor Murphy said: "If the British government is serious about ending austerity then this summer's spending review must release further funding to devolved administrations."

The Daily Mirror tackles coronavirus from a different angle in its lead story saying Northern Ireland would be left 'out in the cold' should the UK go into a coronavirus lockdown.

Quoting an unnamed source, the paper says NI wouldn't be included in a UK lockdown because of the need to avoid a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.

"It's likely Northern Ireland will be cut adrift to deal with its own self-isolation run by Stormont," the source said.

Continuing its reporting of coronavirus, the paper includes a double page spread on a clinic in London where volunteers are being infected with the virus in exchange for payment.

Volunteers can earn between £3,000-£4,000 during the trial which could play a vital role in the fight against Covid-19, the paper reports.

The Irish News leads with a report that two consultants who work at Belfast City Hospital are self isolating.

The senior doctors volunteered to go into quarantine themselves after a laboratory worker at the Royal Victoria Hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

The paper adds that up to 10 healthcare professionals from the Belfast Health Trust are self-isolating.

'Nothing to be ashamed of'

Away from coronavirus, the paper includes an interview with a couple who were arrested and then released without charge in connection with the abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

Sean and Teresa McGovern, from Kinlawley in County Fermanagh, said they had no "act or part" in the attack.

"I have nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed about," said Mrs McGovern.

"I am annoyed and it's very stressful."

The Belfast Telegraph reports on growing concerns for some of Northern Ireland's most vulnerable people amid the coronavirus pandemic on its front page.

The paper says that staff in nursing and care homes have not been provided with specialist face masks, despite being in close contact with the most at-risk group.

The first death on the island of Ireland related to the virus is also highlighted by the paper.

Also on its front page the Belfast Telegraph reports on the death of Joan Lawrie, mother of murdered journalist Lyra McKee.

The mother-of-six died in hospital on Tuesday night surrounded by her family, just weeks before the anniversary of Lyra's death.