Image caption Conor Murphy was speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster

NI Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said it would cost about £200m for Stormont to implement a business rates holiday similar to England's.

The chancellor said tens of thousands of England's retail, leisure and hospitality firms will not pay any business rates in the coming year.

Companies with a rateable value of less than £51,000 will be eligible for the tax holiday, Rishi Sunak said.

The measure applies to firms including shops, cinemas, restaurants and hotels.

It is part of a package of "extraordinary" measures to support the UK economy in the face of disruption from the coronavirus outbreak.