Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 20.

The Department of Health said both cases are adults and secondary transmissions.

One case involved recent travel from Italy and the other can be traced to a previously reported case in the UK.

The department said as of 14:00 on Thursday there had been 279 tests, of which 259 were negative.

It also issued new advice for those attending hospitals or care centres as "we expect normal business will not be possible as we move into the next phase of this pandemic".

There is no "blanket ban", however, only one adult visitor will be allowed per day, unless in exceptional circumstances.

Patients are also asked to attend as an outpatient either alone or accompanied by one adult.

The UK government is expected to announce it is to step up its response to the virus. on Thursday.

Earlier, the Irish government announced schools, colleges and other public facilities would close from 18:00 on Thursday until 29 March.

The US President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions on 26 European countries in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban does not currently apply to the UK or the Republic of Ireland.

Other events in Northern Ireland have been affected.

The GAA has suspended all activity at club, county and educational levels until March 29.

Ulster GAA Chief Executive Brian McEvoy told the BBC's Talkback programme the restrictions being placed on public gatherings in the Republic of Ireland would have "major repercussions on sporting events".

"Our position in Ulster GAA is very clear - as an all-island body we will take the lead from the health authorities and whichever are imposing the most stringent restrictions is what we will put in place," he added.

On Thursday, Down Royal Racecourse announced its St Patrick's Day meeting would be held "behind closed doors"

Its chief executive, Emma Meehan, said: "Only runners, riders and trainers will be in attendance, with turnstiles closed to race goers."