Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The papers ask whether NI schools should close

Not surprisingly, Northern Ireland's papers continue to focus on the impact of the coronavirus.

Specifically on Friday, they look at whether schools should be closed, following the decision in the Republic of Ireland to do so.

"So who's right?" asks the Belfast Telegraph, alongside pictures of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The paper says Northern Ireland is caught in the middle of mixed messages.

It says both the British and Irish governments insist they are tackling the outbreak the right way.

In the News Letter, NI First Minister Arlene Foster says that closing schools would be counterproductive.

Both Mrs Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill acknowledge the Republic's decision to close schools for two weeks had left NI parents with many questions.

The paper says that Mrs Foster expressed disappointed that the Irish government had not given Stormont advance notification of its move.

She says she accepts people will ask "why don't you just do it now?" but adds "the timeliness of the interventions is very, very important and that's where the science comes in and that's where the evidence comes in".

"Shutdown sparks panic" is the front page headline in The Irish News.

It looks back at "a day of dramatic developments for the coronavirus crisis".

In its analysis, the paper's Simon Doyle says that the decision on whether or not schools should be closed should be "anything but political".

"The decision to shut down schools should only be about whether or not it's the right thing to do - not based on 'I'm a nationalist so let's follow the Republic'," he writes.

"Is it enough?" asks the Daily Mirror, alongside a picture of Arlene Foster.

Image caption Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill have said schools will stay open for now

However, perhaps the headline of the day, is inside the Mirror: "Ulster says go".

On the subject of schools, the paper quotes the deputy first minister Mrs O'Neill: "We are working together, we are being guided by the medical science.

"We don't believe at this minute in time that this [school closures] is the right step to take."

But she adds: "Inevitably we will get to the situation where we need to consider closing schools."